OTF's Booka600 Drops Off New Project "Homeless"

Lil Durk has a slew of artists under the OTF umbrella that are surely feeding the streets right now. Of course, King Von is looking like the next-up but Booka600 has also been putting in a ton of work. Surely the furthest thing from a newcomer, he's continued to apply pressure on the game with every single release.

This week, Booka600 released his latest project, Homeless. Though it's not a full-length project and simply an EP, Booka600 gives all sorts of vibes over the course of the six-song tracklist. On top of that, he holds it down entirely on his own, giving him room to shine.

It's unclear when he plans on actually dropping an album but Homeless is surely a promising body of work that'll hold us over until then.