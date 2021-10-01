OTF Rapper Booka600 Makes A Name For Himself On New Album "LOYAL" Featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & More

Booka600 has come a very long way in recent years. Previously, he was known to hip-hop fans as Lil Durk's latest protégé, popping up in the background of his music videos and coming through in a support role. In the last few years though, Booka has made a name for himself, showing that he can also have a major impact on the music industry out of OTF.

The Chicago native continues to reach new levels in his career and he's jumping over another major hurdle this week, dropping his new album LOYAL.

With the help of some big-name artists, like Lil Baby, Gunna, and his mentor Lil Durk, Booka600 comes into his own on his latest release. The fifteen-song effort sees Booka tapping into his emotions, bringing his own kind of melodic street rap to the forefront. You'll learn a lot about Booka by listening -- most notably, you'll get a sense of how loyalty is the most important value for the OTF rapper.

Check out LOYAL below.

Tracklist:

1. Meerkat (feat. Lil Baby)

2. Dippin With A Dancer

3. London (feat. Gunna)

4. Put Me Down

5. Relentless (feat. Lil Durk)

6. High Key

7. Sweet Baby

8. B Test

9. Skrt Off

10. Soul Ties (feat. Lil Tjay)

11. Big Names

12. Heart Broke

13. Script

14. The City Made Me

15. Phase