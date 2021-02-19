OTF & The New 1017 Connect On Memo600's New Single "Pistol Totin" With Foogiano

Crews collide in the latest single released from the upcoming Only The Family compilation album Loyal Bros through the release of Memo600's new single "Pistol Totin" with Foogiano.

Two of the hottest rap crews around right now, OTF and The New 1017, are linking up in Memo600's new song, which has officially been released alongside a video. Memo and Foogiano show out in the studio, menacing their opps and flaunting their jewelry in the visuals. Lil Durk even makes an appearance in the clip.

This is the most recent release from Only The Family's upcoming compilation album, which will include new music from Lil Durk, the late King Von, Memo600, Timo, Booka600, Doodie Lo, and more. It will be released on March 5.

Listen to Memo600's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a pistol-totin', diamond-dancin', rappin' ass n***a

Used to be a hustlin'-ass, trappin'-ass n***a

Get the bands and flip 'em, acrobatic-ass n***a