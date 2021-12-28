OT7 Quanny Applies Pressure On "Dog Talk"

Philadelphia rapper OT7 Quanny is rising up the ranks in his city, picking up local attention and bubbling on the national scene. With his latest release, the street lyricist sends a message to anybody who has ever wronged him, dropping off his new single "Dog Talk" with an accompanying video.

After receiving media support from Pitchfork, as well as a feature on OVO Sound Radio, the North Philly representative has returned with "Dog Talk," which includes all kinds of clever, witty punchlines. While his sound may remind you of some of Detroit's finest spitters from the last few years, Quanny brings a Philly swagger to the table, putting his own twist on the Midwest's signature sound.

Listen to the rising rapper's new record below and let us know what you think.





Quotable Lyrics:

Before I break her back, I hit the trap and break the work down

I just bought 200 10's, I'm going straight to perc town

N***as in they feelings, go get some money, pull your skirt down

I feel like Lamar Jackson running for the first down