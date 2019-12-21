O.T. Genasis vs. Keyshia Cole is probably one of the most entertaining feuds of the past few weeks. While things haven't gotten too heated between them, Cole is being accused of being responsible for the removal of O.T. Genasis' Crip-centric cover of her classic "Love" from YouTube. His rendition, titled "Never Knew", quickly started taking off because of how passionately off-key his singing was. 50 Cent was even seen vibing to it in the club. However, Cole has repeatedly made clear that she's not pleased about the remix because she was never consulted about nor compensated for it.

Cole's most recent comments on the situations were made on her show, One On One With Keyshia Cole, on Thursday. I'm okay, but I'm really trying to get back to my music," she said. "So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say? I love everybody, I mean, that sings my songs. I done had Cardi sing it, sing my songs. He did it on Valentine's Day, Bruno Mars was singing it. Trey Songz singing it in the club. But they keep my lyrics the same. How am I gon' get paid when you makin' new lyrics and you ain't sent me out a check or anything like that? I don't even know how that thing goes. And then people hitting me up sayin' like, 'Oh, I would never listen to Keyshia Cole's song the same.'"

O.T. Genasis then responded by posting a clip of Cole's comments along with the caption: "Damn Keyshia 😳😳😳 it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay ? I thought it was California love 😔 A n*gga can’t have fun no more lol." Despite seeming somewhat defeated here, he proved that he's going to continue having fun regardless of her wishes. On Friday, the rapper shared a video of himself looking solemnly out a high-rise window as he bobs his head and mouths along to Cole's "I Should Have Cheated". Is this a threat that he might flip another one of her hits into a hood anthem?