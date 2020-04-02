Following in the footsteps of other rappers who expanded their entertainment portfolios by becoming actors, O.T. Genasis will soon be on the silver screen. The Long Beach rapper is continuing to build on his successful career by starring in a film titled Dutch. The movie is reportedly based on a New York Times best-seller about a drug kingpin, portrayed by Lance Gross, who finds himself at odds with the law, the Mafia, and power players on the streets.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

O.T. Genasis shared a trailer for the film over on his Instagram page with an announcement about his inclusion. "MY FIRST MOVIE 🎥 🎬. -Dutch coming 2020! -Super excited to announce that I have joined the cast in @Dutchthemovie produced by @Mannyhalley coming soon! Be sure to follow @Dutchthemovie to stay up to date!!" the rapper wrote. "A MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTION. In theaters summer/Fall 2020."

Aside from O.T. Genasis and Lance Gross, Dutch also stars Macy Gray, Jeremy Meeks, Michael Blackson, Natasha Marc, Melissa Willaims, and Isabella Ferreira. It's rumored that the film will be turned into a trilogy series, so make sure to watch out for that. In the meantime, you can check out the trailers for Dutch below.