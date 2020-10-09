mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

O.T. Genasis Samples a Classic On "Back To You" Ft. Chris Brown & Charlie Wilson

Erika Marie
October 09, 2020 01:04
The single taps a Gap Band favorite to round out the Hitmaka production.


Old school meets new school on the latest from O.T. Genasis. We already know that the Long Beach rapper is fond of R&B and classic jams, so it comes as no surprise that he not only taps an oldie but goodie for his single "Back to You," but he grabs a feature from the original singer. The single boasts vocals from Chris Brown and legendary musician Charlie Wilson who was also the lead singer of the Gap Band. "Back to You" samples Gap Band's 1982 chart-topping favorite "Outstanding," making it a track that we're sure will be enjoyed by many.

The three artists from varying genres and vocal stylings pair well on their collaboration and we expect that this is just one of many singles that O.T. Genasis will release in the coming months. He's stated that his album will drop sometime in 2020, and with only a short time left in the year, we're hoping to hear it sooner than later. Stream "Back to You" and share your thoughts.

G-Wagon wasn't enough
Last-minute Rodeo, came through in the clutch
No Uber, just a Wraith that was pickin' you up
Talk down same n*gga that was liftin' you up
Wassup?

