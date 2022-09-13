O.T. Genasis Releases New Single "I Know You Feel A Way"

O.T. Genasis has had a prolific 2022 so far. While he hasn't dropped any projects, he just released his sixth single of the year, "I Know You Feel A Way." The Long Beach-based rapper has kept a relatively low profile as of late, last appearing in the headlines for contemplating a boxing match with Lamar Odom. Regardless, he's been dropping energetic tracks consistently and it might result in a new album soon (no official news on that yet, though he did tease an album back in August of 2020).



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

On the track, O.T. employs a similar style to his previous 2022 singles: a simple melody behind hard-hitting, Memphis-inspired beats (this time courtesy of producer Bandplay), some cold-blooded delivery that dips between laidback and assertive, and the lyrical debauchery you'd expect from the MC that made "Coco." It's no switch-up, and it feels supported by the fact that he's been dropping plenty of songs as of late. Regardless, if you're looking for another potential banger to add to your playlists, the 35-year-old rapper seems ready to feed with track after track.

Genasis's previous 2022 singles include "Thang Thangin," whose music video has garnered over 250K views and is another example of the style emulated on "I Know You Feel A Way." This song will still remind you of O.T.'s biggest hits from the 2010s, even if recent artists like Duke Deuce have taken this delivery and style of instrumental into other directions.

Besides these releases, O.T. Genasis has kept busy with other artist business such as performing at T-Pain's inaugural Wiscansin Fest (if you want to hear about some unreleased music T-Pain played at the festival, click here). If you're interested in what the "Everybody Mad" rapper's got in store for fans, check out his latest single "I Know You Feel A Way" and some quotable lyrics below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ball, Im'a cook it up,

I told my plumber to hook it up,

Crib in the hills,

GPS can't even look it up