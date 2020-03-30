As O.T. Genasis and ex-girlfriend Malika Haqq welcomed the birth of their son Ace, the rapper also recently celebrated his first-born's birthday. The Long Beach artist took to Instagram to share a touching message to his son "Lil Gen" to honor him on his special day. "Happy 10th birthday 🎂 🎁 🍰 Lil Gen ... I was broke when I had you..Tryna figure life out runnin da streets," he shared in the caption. "Being at my lowest point and having a child with 'Autism' but it never tore me down.Now we best friends and our lives changed.I love you son #Mybestfriend #mydawg #myfirstborn 💙 🧩."



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Years ago, O.T. sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club and talked about his personal life. He spoke about his son's autism and becoming an advocate after learning about the condition. "I gotta make sure all the time that my son is straight," he said back then. He added that the mother of his son doesn't have to work and he's thankful for that, but other families raising autistic children have nine to five jobs and can't "work on early intervention."

The rapper also previously admitted that when he found out that his son was autistic, he "was in denial." However, O.T. Genasis said he learned how uniquely gifted his son is with numbers and other interests, something that fascinates him as a father. Check out his birthday post to his son below.

