O.T. Genasis Offers Up NSFW Visual To His Single "Look At That"

Rappers are rolling out tracks that they're hoping will be summer bangers from the strip clubs to the streets, and O.T. Genasis recently threw his hat in the ring with "Look At That." He dropped off the single last week and now gives us the accompanying music video directed by Michael Garcia. The visual opens with two women who leave a bar frustrated. It's then that they run into O.T. who tells them, "If the money don't come to you, you gotta get to the money."

That apparently means becoming the near-naked centerpieces of a parade-type float—complete with a pole—that travels down public streets. The two women twerk and shake it fast as people out and about stop to take picures and snap photos for the 'Gram. The video isn't for the faint of heart and the song is set to be the turn-up cut in the clubs. Check out "Look At That" and let us know what you think of O.T. Genasis' latest visual.