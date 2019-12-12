By God, the madman has done it. Nearly one week removed from the release of his outlandish and delightfully endearing Keyshia Cole cover "Never Knew," O.T. Genasis officially entered the single into his concert rotation. If you have yet to hear the single, perhaps you oughta do so right now via the embed below. If you have seen the video, and hear Genasis' dulcet tones cry out like a man atop a mountain, you knew this moment was inevitable.

As expected, "Never Knew" quickly became a fan favorite, prompting the West Coast rapper to insert the viral hit into his live set. Premiering his spirited rendition to a sold-out crowd, Genasis soon had the crowd waving in a rhythmic fashion, losing themselves in his avant-garde Crip anthem. Many of his fellow artists rolled through to pay homage. AD declared a new "King Of R&B." King Los had a good laugh, deeming Genasis to be "the goat." Don Cannon was simply perplexed, pondering "what's wrong with u bro."

One thing is for sure. O.T. Genasis created a monster with this one. Expect this one to pick up momentum going into the new year, elevating into the cult classic it deserves to be.