O.T. Genasis Hits The Catwalk With G-Eazy, Rich The Kid, & E-40 For "Bae (Remix)" Visual

They're camera ready.

It was way back in December 2018 when O.T. Genasis first introduced his single "Bae," and eight-months-later the rapper continues to roll out more material from his boastful track. Back in May, Genasis dropped off the remix to "Bae" featuring Bay Area rappers G-Eazy and E-40 along with New York's Rich The Kid. The multi-versed track was well-received by fans, so Genasis couldn't pass up the opportunity to get the crew together for a music video.

In the visual, the artists take center stage at a runway fashion show as they're surrounded by adoring fans and beautiful models. Of course, no one is as attractive as the emcees who each rap about why they are baes to themselves and others. Meanwhile, Genasis has been dropping singles for years, so it's hard to believe that he has yet to deliver his debut album. With four mixtapes under his belt, Genasis promised fans that a studio album is one its way. Are you ready for the Atlanta rapper's debut project?