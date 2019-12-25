If you haven't been following the back-and-forth between O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole, then I highly recommend you catch up. It's been entertaining as hell, largely because O.T. Genasis has had zero mercy.

It all started with the Atlanta rapper uploading his own Crip-centric and unapologetically off-key remix of Keyshia Cole's classic, "Love", onto YouTube. Cole has been vocal about her disapproval of him recreating her song without having consulted or compensated her. His rendition, titled "Never Knew", was removed from YouTube, but has since resurfaced both on there and on PornHub.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Despite Cole explaining on her talk show why she finds his remix to be so "hurtful", O.T. Genasis refuses to stop trolling, which may have caused Cole to deactivate her Instagram account. First, he shared a video of himself looking solemnly out a high-rise window as he mouths the words to Cole's "I Should Have Cheated". His latest petty stunt is showing up to The Game's first annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with a black sweater that simply has a photo of Keyshia Cole screen-printed on it with "Merry Crip-mas" written across the chest. As if that weren't enough, he gave a poignant performance of "Never Knew" for the whole party, which appears to have had everyone singing along, including The Game and Wiz Khalifa.