You may have heard the name Malika Haqq from her affiliation with the Kardashian-Jenner clan or the fact that she was dating rapper OT Genasis for some time. And earlier this fall, we reported on Haqq's reveal that she was pregnant with her first child via an Instagram post. Herein, the 36-year-old shot a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test with a huge grin on her face. The image was tied to the following post: "I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine," Shortly thereafter, we also reported on Haqq sharing the baby's gender and a slew of confirmations which pointed to OT Genasis as the baby father. And now, updates have been shared and it is the first ultrasound of the baby.

According to TheBlast, the actress and reality television star took to Instagram to share the first ultrasound of her baby boy. A black and white photo of the little one can be seen with what appears to be the baby giving a thumbs up. "My angel," was quoted. The photo was well received with over 250 thousand likes from both fans and celebrities alike. Malika Haqq's bundle of joy is expected for March of 2020.

[Via]