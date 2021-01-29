O.T. Genasis Drops His Latest Effort "Big League"

O.T. Genasis has remained pretty active in the rap game despite still not releasing a single full-length project. While he hasn't quite been able to mimic the success of his hit songs "Cut It," with Young Dolph, or "CoCo," it seems like the Atlanta-bred rapper is gearing up to get the ball rolling on some new releases.

In his first release of 2021, Genasis delivers some gaudy bars on "Big League." The song touches on his successes in the industry and music game, while simultaneously addressing his criticisms over a trap-esque, robotically-piercing beat. While bragging about still being wealthy and relevant, the rapper addresses not releasing an album in the seven years he has been active in the game. He also gives a shoutout to his 'baby mama' Malika Haqq, adding that while she herself isn't a Kardashian, he "felt like I was f*ckin' one."

Alongside debuting the single, he also dropped the visual for the song. Check out the video for "Big League" below and drop a comment letting us know what you think of the new track.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm still gettin' money, there ain't no clout (Clout)

Seven years, still ain't got an album out (Woah)

I'm the Lakers game, high five to LeBron (Ayy, LeBron)

Checkin' up to see, everybody know what I'm on