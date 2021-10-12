If these two actually faced off in the ring, who would you put your money on?
These celebrity boxing matches have made for huge paydays and promoters are more than willing to add a famous name to their lineup of matches. Lamar Odom has been transitioning his career from the court to the ring in recent months, and what seemed to have been a one-off event has turned into a lineup of wins.
The former Los Angeles Lakers icon has had a few close calls over the years, most notably his near-fatal overdose. Now that he has recovered, Odom has been lacing up his gloves, and O.T. Genasis may want his turn at a round for round bout.
The Long Beach rapper caught up with TMZ and discussed the possibility of facing off against Odom in the future.
"I don't know, a lot of people ask me that but I gotta be disciplined," said Genasis when asked if he would sign up for a fight. "I gotta take a whole lotta time off of making music and investing. I gotta put a lot of time just into being gin the gym if I want to do that." The cameraperson added that Odom is looking for an opponent.
"I'm skilled differently," said Genasis. "I mean...if the paper was right and I had to stop everything I was doing." He didn't specify the number of zeroes that would get him in the ring, but he guaranteed that there would be a "man down." He added, "I'm really skilled... I privately train. I don't show what I do."
Watch O.T. Genasis speak about his possible future in boxing below.