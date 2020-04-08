He's back at it. Jacquees may have sparked controversy after crowning himself the King of R&B, but O.T. Genasis is quickly coming for the title. The rapper has kicked up a bit of dust of his own after feuding with Keyshia Cole over his Crip remix to her song "Love." When Keyshia publicly shared that she wasn't a fan of the tune and criticized Genasis for not speaking to her before creating his track, he snapped back. The dispute wasn't enough to keep O.T. Genasis away from dabbling in R&B, especially after 21 Savage shared his off-key pipes on Instagram.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Hip hop is well aware of 21 Savage's love of slow jams. He's sung classic hit on social media for some time, always entertaining his fans with his playlist filled with some of our favorite R&B artists. O.T. saw his fellow rapper's performances and decided to up the ante with a battle. He returned with Mariah Carey's classic hit "Always Be My Baby" from her 1995 album Daydream.

"KING OF R&B 👑 PERIOD POOH! Lol @21savage U don’t want no smoke 💨," O.T. Genasis teased in the caption. His friends slid in his comments to lend their support. "Talk to these n*ggas!!! Lol," Joe Budden wrote. Snoop Dogg added, "😂😂 watch. Me work. N*gga." Tamar Braxton chimed in, "At least u singing the queen." Check out O.T. Genasis singing a Mariah Carey classic below.