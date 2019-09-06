OT Genasis & Young Thug Bring The Bounce On "When I Get It"

It's easy to forget that Young Thug essentially lives in the studio, culminating in a wild array of singles, albums, loosies, leaks, and guest appearances. Today marks another addition to his expansive repertoire as O.T. Genasis comes through with his new single "When I Get It." Taking to a minimalist bounce, Genasis sets it off with a dexterous verse, channeling King Slime's scattershot flow while retaining his own stylistic edge. "You got ten seconds to do your shit, baddest in the club and you thick, "he raps, "taking down hoes, breaking down o's."

Thugger picks up where he left off, retaining the same coherent quality displayed on So Much Fun. "I just caught a charge today, I got a new lawyer today," spits Slime. "I just bought a brand new Tesla I sat on the charger today." An eventful day, but just another one in the mysterious and busy life of Thugger. Check this one out now, and sound off below - are you looking forward to some new vibes from Genasis?

Quotable Lyrics

I just caught a charge today, I got a new lawyer today

I just bought a brand new Tesla I sat on the charger today