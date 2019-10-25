mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

O.T. Genasis & Mustard Link For "Big Shot"

Chantilly Post
October 25, 2019 16:01
260 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Big Shot
OT Genesis
Produced by DJ Mustard

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

O.T. & Mustard did the damn thing.


O.T. Genasis is expecting a baby with his on-again-off-again boo Malika Haqq which means it's time to secure the bag more than ever before in preparation for the arrival of his little one. The "Coco" rapper has come through with a new Mustard-produced beat dubbed "Big Shot." The beat has Mustard written all over it with lyrics by Genasis that boast about his good credit score, and thick pockets. 

We can't confirm if this track sits on an upcoming tape by Genasis but it's a streamable tune that begs to be added to your pre-game playlists for the weekend. Stream and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics
Big watch, big chain, big strap (strap)
Beef, i'ma put you in a box big mac (bap)
Big ghost, got cream on the seats (seat)
Tryna figure who I'm gonna fuck this week  

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  260
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
OT Genesis DJ Mustard O.T. Genasis big shot
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS O.T. Genasis & Mustard Link For "Big Shot"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject