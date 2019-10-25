O.T. Genasis & Mustard Link For "Big Shot"

O.T. Genasis is expecting a baby with his on-again-off-again boo Malika Haqq which means it's time to secure the bag more than ever before in preparation for the arrival of his little one. The "Coco" rapper has come through with a new Mustard-produced beat dubbed "Big Shot." The beat has Mustard written all over it with lyrics by Genasis that boast about his good credit score, and thick pockets.

We can't confirm if this track sits on an upcoming tape by Genasis but it's a streamable tune that begs to be added to your pre-game playlists for the weekend. Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Big watch, big chain, big strap (strap)

Beef, i'ma put you in a box big mac (bap)

Big ghost, got cream on the seats (seat)

Tryna figure who I'm gonna fuck this week