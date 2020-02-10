If award shows teach us anything, it's that we can't all be winners. Red carpets are always walked by some who dazzle and others who disappoint. The good news is that an unfortunate fit does not necessarily reflect poorly on the celeb donning it nor does it discount whatever great work they may have participated in the past year that led to them attending the ceremony. When it comes to Hollywood, we can place the blame on the often-unnamed stylists and keep it moving with no hostility in our hearts.

Elton John wowed the audience with a performance of "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", but also with his neon running shoes. Aside from his shoes, the glitter king shined with sparkly sunglasses and a diamond bow-tie. If you've seen Best Picture-nominee, Jojo Rabbit, you were likely obsessed with the friendship between Jojo and Yorki. Turns out the young actors who played those roles, Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates, are just as tight in real life and seeing them together on the red carpet was awesome. Billie Eilish, who performed a Beatles cover during the in memoriam tribute, rocked an over-sized (obviously) tweed Chanel suit that looked quite comfy. As phenomenal of a film Little Women was, the cast members were not style icons on Sunday night. Timothee Chalamet, while usually whipping up some fresh fits, wore a rather boring Prada tracksuit of sorts. Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig, we love you both endlessly, but those dresses were not it.

BEST DRESSED

Elton John

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates

Chelsea Winstanley

Brie Larson

Billie Eilish

WORST DRESSED

Timothée Chalamet

Saoirse Ronan

Laura Dern

Kristen Wiig

