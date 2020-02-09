The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening, and for each winner of any given award, there are always at least four losers. However, regardless of the results, everyone is a winner in the eyes of Distinctive Assets—at least, every nominee in the five big categories. The Los Angeles-based niche marketing firm has prepared a collection of gifts for each nominee in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories. According to Forbes, these goody bags are worth $225,000 each.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Oscars or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the company has been putting together their "Everyone Wins" swag bags for the last 20 years. The items are pretty incredible, drastically ranging in price from a two-pack of dark chocolate Milanos that costs less than $5, to a 12-day cruise valued at $78,190, the most expensive gift in the history of the award season tradition. Another big ticket item is a year-long Drawing Down The Moon Matchmaking membership worth $20,000. The items are not just expensive—some are rather strange, too. Nominees will receive a medical urine collection system called the Peezy Midstream, as well as a "brain sensing" meditation headband worth $250. Other goodies in the package include a foot spray made from herbal remedies, a vape pen with a 24-karat gold finish, and an eight-person cannabis edible dessert-tasting. A custom stained glass portrait by glass master John Thoman is also apart of the offerings.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Normally, Distinctive Assets prepares 25 gift bags for the usual 25 nominees, but this year, they've got some extra swag lying around. Since Scarlett Johanssen is nominated twice this year, both for Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for JoJo Rabbit, she has twice the amount of swag to her name. "Maybe I'll reach out to see if [she] wants to donate the second one," said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. The gift bags are reportedly shipped off in suitcase to the nominees during the week prior to the ceremony, so it's likely that all of the hopeful actors, actresses, and directors this year have already received their weird presents.