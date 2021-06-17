Oscar De La Hoya was one of the best boxers in the world during his prime and these days, he is seen as more of a promoter than anything else. Regardless, De La Hoya has expressed interest in returning to the ring, and fans have been eager to see who he would choose as his next opponent. After months of teasing fans with a fresh fight, it appears as though De La Hoya's next match has been revealed, and it just so happens to be one of those crossover fights he used to hate.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, De La Hoya will be fighting former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on September 18th. This is going to be an exhibition with lighter and gloves and is supposedly going to go down in Las Vegas.

It remains to be seen whether or not this fight will actually move the needle when you consider how there hasn't been a lot of hype for a De La Hoya comeback. Despite this, the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight worked out pretty well, and it has led to some very real conversations amongst retired boxers. There is a lot of money to be made here, and De La Hoya understands that better than anyone.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images