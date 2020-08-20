Recently, it was revealed that Mike Tyson would be making a massive comeback in an exhibition bout against the likes of Roy Jones Jr. While this fight is sure to be more about spectacle than substance, fans are still excited about the prospect of seeing Tyson back in the ring. Now, the latest fighter to declare their desire to make a comeback is none other than Oscar De La Hoya who last fought against Manny Pacquiao back in 2008.

De La Hoya is 47 years old and in a recent interview with ESPN, he explained just how much he wants to get back in the swing of things. In fact, De La Hoya noted that he is in great shape and that despite his age, he wouldn't be afraid to go up against any of the top guys.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"All these fighters are not of the level that was 15, 20 years [ago], all these fighters are demanding so much money, all these fighters are demanding the moon," De La Hoya. "And they're forgetting that you must train hard, you must work hard. So that's a huge advantage for me because I know what it takes to train hard, I know how to train smart. I know how to fight smart in the ring."

Unlike Tyson, De La Hoya actually wants to partake in a normal fight with real stakes. He wants the result to count towards his 39-6 record and if possible, he even wants to seek out a title.

Needless to say, De La Hoya is all in.

