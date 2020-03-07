OSBS Brings Trap To The West Coast On "Parental Advisory"

You'd be slightly forgiven for assuming OSBS is the latest rap duo to come out of Atlanta, but both emcees in the group are actually representing for South Central, Los Angeles. On their latest album Parental Advisory, SmokeOne and 5ivefrmdaSIX come together to prove that trap music has a solid place over on the West Coast.



Their L.A. roots can be recognized straight from the jump on "Marathon Intro," a song in tribute to the late great Nipsey Hussle who both emcees associated with closely before his tragic murder last year. However, the album's sound itself is far from the usual G-Funk samples and cruise control bangers you'd normally expect from West Coast rappers. OSBS find more comfort in collaborating with Southern rap stars like Lil Baby and HoodRich Pablo Juan and adapting the trap production usually associated with those hailing from Atlanta. Overall though, the regional mashup is good for rap overall and could easily help usher in a new wave of trap stars out of California.

Tracklist:

1. "Marathon Intro"

2. "Dolce Dior"

3. "Balmain"

4. "Fall Back" (feat. Lil Baby)

5. "Splash"

6. "Liu Kang" (feat. Benji Stone & SouthsideDiddy)

7. "Subtle" (feat. Pressa)

8. "Nitetime"

9. "223s"

10. "Raw" (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)

11. "Runway"

12. "Popeyes"