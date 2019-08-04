The New York Times has confirmed a report concluding that Hamza bin Laden, son of infamous Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead. Sources have alleged that the U.S. was involved in the operation leading to his death but provided no specific details about the mission. The officials and details required anonymity for the safety of those involved.

Getty Images

The sources did say that the death took place during the first two years of the Trump administration, notably before February when the State Department announced a $1 million reward for any information about his whereabouts. Apparently, his death had not been confirmed by that point. The would-be heir to Al Qaeda had reportedly threatened to attack the United States on multiple occasions; however, his death is mostly a symbolic success of patriotism for the United States, as Al Qaeda has not been an immediate threat for years.

Ali Soufan, a former F.B.I. agent and expert on Al Qaeda, says the death “significantly damages Al Qaeda’s plans for moving to the second generation.” President Trump has declined to comment on reports of his death. The C.I.A. is currently still on the hunt for remaining Al Qaeda leaders. Ayman al-Zawahri, in particular, is believed to be leading the organization.