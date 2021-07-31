Tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County, just below the valley and right above the west side, is Bel Air. The expensive neighborhood boasts a ton of elite Hollywood names as residents, and also has the famed Hotel Bel-Air. Osama bin Laden’s brother, Ibrahim bin Laden, has owned an estate there since the early '80s. However, according to The New York Post, bin Laden is now selling the home for $28 million.

Ibrahim purchased the Mediterranean-style estate for $1,653,000 in 1983, which would equate to about $5.5 million in 2021 after inflation. Now, he is selling the home for $28 million. Bin Laden has not lived in the mansion since 9/11. At the time, he was vacationing and was scared to return to Los Angeles after the attacks. “Ready for redoing, owner has not been here for over 20 years,” the listing states.

Ibrahim once occupied the property with his ex-wife Christine Hartunian Sinay, a Los Angeles socialite. Ibrahim and Osama are related through their father Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, who had 56 children with 22 wives. The multi-millionaire family was a powerhouse when it came to business with Al Saud royalty.

Since abandoning the home, bin Laden has rented it out. Infamously, the pink-painted mansion has been used by the porn industry to shoot adult films. Although the home has been abandoned for decades, and only used as adult film rental space, the expensive price tag is said to be based on location and size.

The mansion goes on for a sprawling 7,100 square feet and sits on over 2 acres of land. There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms with a pool outside. There are no pictures of the interior, because of the abandoned state, but the pool appears to be well kept.

