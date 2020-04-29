A shooting in an Orlando neighborhood has left one person dead and three others injured. It's being reported that Florida rapper LPB Poody, real name Robert Lee Perry Jr., was one of the victims wounded during the incident. Details regarding the violent event are scarce, but Heavy reports that the fatality has been identified as Dexter Rentz Jr., a sports star and senior at Ocoee High School. Rentz recently celebrated his acceptance to the University of Lousiville and planned on playing for the school's football team. On May 10, he was scheduled to visit the University.

News has circulated that it was a drive-by shooting at a get-together, party, or event where a group of people were in the same place. The statuses of the remaining three victims haven't been made public, but authorities have yet to name specifics of who is linked to each injury. The three survivors are all expected to recover. Two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while another is reportedly in serious condition but expected to be released.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, police did not provide the media with many details regarding the shooting. LPB Poody is described as being a popular artist in the Orlando rap music scene.

