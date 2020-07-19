The Orlando Magic have laid off 31 full-time employees from their staff as a strategy to cut costs following financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our business, as well as many others like us, are significantly impacted due to COVID-19. We have had to make some very difficult business decisions in these unprecedented times. Due to this reality, we have had to make the very hard decision to evaluate our overall structure, reorganize and reduce our headcount,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement.

“Throughout our evaluation process, our top priority has been to preserve as many jobs as possible. We regret to confirm that the jobs of several of our colleagues have been eliminated, due to an organizational restructure and reduction in staff.”

In March, the DeVos family and Magic players pooled donations to pay 1,800 hourly workers for the Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic, and Orlando Solar Bears for remaining regular-season games.

“As many have likely heard, the @OrlandoMagic laid off a chunk of their staff on [Friday] because of cutbacks related to the coronavirus. I, unfortunately, was one of those cuts. While I’m saddened, I will value my time with the Magic, a stellar organization with many great people," Magic.com writer John Denton wrote on Twitter.

