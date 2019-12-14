Orlando Jones, who plays Mr. Nacy in the show American Gods, announced that he was fired from the show back in September, according to Variety. In a tweet captioned, "I know y'all have LOTS of questions about the firing. As always I promise to tell you the truth and nothing but," Jones posted a video where he calls out showrunner Chris Eglee.

He says that “the new Season 3 showrunner is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart, and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get shit done is the wrong message for black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black BFFs that are his advisors and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy, he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in the country.”

He followed it up with a correction tweeting, "Correction: I was fired Sept 10, 2019 like @itsgabrielleu @OfficialMelB @NickCannon @heidiklum all have said @FremantleUS is a nightmare. They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job to well. Stay tuned. More to come. #AngryGetsShitDone."

While American Gods boasted an impressive first season, the show has since fallen apart critically and been stifled by behind the scenes issues. The original showrunners were replaced.

The third season of American Gods is scheduled to begin filming in 2020.