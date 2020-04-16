Many of us are stressed enough with this quarantine, but Orlando Brown just wanted to spice things up a bit. The former child actor has made outlandish claims in recent months about other entertainers in the business. The That's So Raven star was slated to have a long-running career, but at some point, things went off the rails.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

Orlando Brown has claimed that he received oral sex from Nick Cannon while the Wild N Out mogul was wearing a dress. He told Dr. Phil that he has addiction and mental health issues that he was getting help with. Brown also stated that he has so many children he doesn't remember their names, and back in 2018, he served nearly a month in jail over drug (meth) and burglary charges.

The mother of one of his children came forward to say that there's nothing wrong with Orlando, other than he wants attention by any means necessary. On Wednesday (April 15), a video of Brown began to circulate where he screams into the camera about being sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson, who, at one point, he says is Will Smith. Then he claims that his real name is Trent (or Trey? which is Smith's oldest son's name) before going on to say that he's the real Blanket Jackson who was abandoned and later raped.

He also accused Jackson, Smith, or both of raping his entire family. He makes some threats of violence throughout, as well. The tirade is difficult to decipher, but unsurprisingly, viewers are calling for Orlando Brown to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while a few others have stated that in the entertainment business, you never know what the truth really is. Swipe through below if you dare.