Legolas was one of the dopest characters in The Lord Of The Rings. Along with Gimli and Aragorn, Legolas was a warrior. The bow-wielding elf was played by Orlando Bloom, who was a brisk 24 when he took the role. Now, at 42, Bloom is ready to retire the elf ears. He did reprise the role for The Hobbit trilogy, but that was Bloom's final venture to middle earth.

"I like to think of myself as ageless but, if you're saying there's Legolas, they've probably got a 19-year-old kid who's ready to go," stated Bloom during a panel at Television Critics Association summer press tour. Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series may have room for someone else to play Legolas, who is thousands of years old. Since Amazon's show takes places centuries before the films, Legolas may be one of the only original characters who can still appear on the show. It’s funny, I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now and he was saying, 'Wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,'" said Bloom. "We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, 'Never going to happen, never going to happen!'...Here I am working for Amazon and they're re-doing it," he joked.