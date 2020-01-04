Orlando Bloom loved his dog so much that he simply would not see him go, leading him to keep his pooch's skeleton. The 42-year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean actor recently opened up about his former pet Sidi and how he not only kept the dog's skeleton, but something else.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"I had his skeleton mounted so that he stays with me," he said, via Daily Star. "I know that sounds a little odd to some people, but it is quite tastefully done and I still get to say goodnight to him. I just couldn't stand the fact that he was just not going to be around anymore." Orlando went as far as to have Sidi's penis turned into an ornament, as well.

"They asked me if I wanted to keep the penis. What do you think I said?" he added. "Yes! Actually aesthetically it didn't look quite right, so I have it on the side."

Orlando is engaged to singer Katy Perry and the couple are set to get married this year. "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," Katy said of her man in Vogue.