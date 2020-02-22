Orlando Bloom will not have to live with his incorrect tattoo of his son's name forever, as the actor has had the necessary dot added in order for the tattoo to actually spell out the name "Flynn" in morse code. Last week, Orlando got clowned after debuting a new tattoo on his right forearm in honour of his 9-year-old son, Flynn. Orlando had the digits of the date and time of Flynn's birth printed on his arm, along with what he believed was "Flynn" spelled out in morse code.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

However, people were quick to point out that the morse code dots and dashes actually translated to the word "Frynn," and that an extra dot would be needed in order to correctly spell "Flynn." His tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, confirmed that they were both aware of the mistake and that he was going to have it fixed. It looks like Balazs came through on his promise, as Orlando shared an updated photo of the tattoo on Wednesday, complete with the correct morse code symbols.

"••-••-••-•---•-• finally dot it right!" Orlando wrote on the post, typing out the proper symbols. "How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print)." He also included a screenshot of the initial guide he had consulted, as well as a photo of another new tattoo for his dog, Sidi. "Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy." He's lucky that this was an easy mistake to correct—not all tattoo fails have such a simple fix.