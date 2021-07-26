Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and his shoes are just as iconic as he is. Throughout his entire career, he was dropping new sneakers with Nike, and during the 90s, he came through with a plethora of great models that are praised to this day. Perhaps his best shoe is the Air Jordan 11 which came out all the way back in 1996, and was a major component of the marketing behind "Space Jam." The movie even had its own Air Jordan 11 colorway, which has been regarded as one of the best Jordan 11 offerings of all time.

Recently, an original version of the shoe, signed by Michael Jordan, was put up for auction via Sotheby's. In the images below, you can see how the shoe has a yellowed-out outsole all while the upper is made with black patent leather. This sneaker also comes with a special wooden box that makes for a great collector's item. Originally, it was set to sell for between $150K to $200K, and according to Sole Collector, the shoe met its goal.

This incredible item has officially sold for $176,400 which is right in the middle of the estimates. The lucky collector will certainly be putting these on display, and you can't help but wonder just how much this person is making in order to afford these kinds of shoes. Either way, they hit the jackpot with these.

Image via Sotheby's

