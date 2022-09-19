Back in 2010, Jaden Smith brought The Karate Kid back to life in a popular reboot film, but according to Sony Pictures, it's time for another – this one marking the "return of the original Karate Kid franchise," as per Variety. The news arrived over the weekend, on Friday (September 16), and included a far-off release date for the upcoming project, which is scheduled to premiere on June 7th, 2024.

Netflix users likely already know about Netflix's Cobra Kai series, which has seen a continuation of the story told in the original 1984 film, though it's been confirmed that the streaming service's original project and this new film will not feature the same characters or storylines.

"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast," co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted after hearing the news. "Don’t know much about it, but wish it well."

At this time, the latest installment in the franchise hasn't received an official synopsis or attached any cast or crew members.

While we wait for those announcements to roll out, Sony has shared shifted release dates for several upcoming projects, including Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man universe, as well as the Chris Pratt-voiced Garfield.

The former has been bumped from October 6th, 2023 to February 16th, 2024 while the latter will make its debut over Memorial Day weekend on May 24th, 2024 rather than on Madame Web's new premiere date.

Are you excited to check out the new Karate Kid film? Leave your casting suggestions in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

