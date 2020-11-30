A nurse at Salem Health in Oregon has been “placed on administrative leave” after publishing a TikTok video in which she bragged about not wearing masks while out in public.

Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the... Posted by Salem Health on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The video was attributed to the profile @Loveiskind05. The clip is captioned, “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I’m out and let my kids have play dates.” The post has since been deleted.

The hospital released a statement on their Facebook page, Saturday, announcing that they were launching an investigation into the incident and thanked community members for notifying them.

“Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work,” the hospital wrote.

“Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing. The COVID pandemic is serious and requires a serious response. And at Salem Health we are very serious about our approach to COVID.”

