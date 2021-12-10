The University of Oregon continues to be one of the leading colleges in the nation when it comes to exclusively-designed footwear. School colorway inspired Jordans, especially, are nothing new to the Oregon Ducks' community, although the rare sneakers are typically exclusive to athletes, and program personnel and staff.

News of Oregon's next seemingly annual green and yellow inspired Jordans appears to be upcoming, with an all new Air Jordan 8 variation. Photos of the university influenced Jordans first came from Nick DePaula, highlighting the familiar, unique combination of Oregon school spirit and sneaker fashion.

Image via Nick DePaula

Details of the limited Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" include a white suede base throughout the shoe's upper, combined with a grey mesh. The sneaker also features the standard Jordan 8 micro-perforated leather straps, with additional green, yellow, grew, and black tones compiling the shoe's colorway design and sole.

Additionally, the "Oregon" Jordan 8 features a black 'Duck Head' chenille patch logo found on the tongue, varying from the standard Jordan 8 branding typically designed on the shoe's tongue.

Though the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" will be exclusively provided for Oregon football players, and the program's staff and specific collectors, the chance still remains that they shoes inch out to other select retailers or sites like StockX.

Check out more images of the Oregon-inspired Jordans, below:

Image via Nick DePaula

Image via Nick DePaula

Image via Nick DePaula

Image via Nick DePaula

[via]