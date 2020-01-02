Jordan Brand has always been a leader when it comes to sponsoring Universities. Jumpman always provides some dope kicks for its schools and Oregon just so happens to be one of them. Oregon Ducks PE's have been some of the most highly sought after sneakers and in 2020, that will surely continue to be the case. As a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, Jordan Brand is coming through with an "Oregon Ducks" colorway that is going to release to the public.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this Oregon Ducks shoe will release without Ducks branding although the colors will be unmistakable. In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering which gives us a sneak peek at what the shoe is supposed to look like. The upper will be covered in green suede as yellow highlights are placed on the tongue and midsole. Overall, it's a dope colorway that will certainly be a huge hit amongst collectors.

Based on the new information provided below, the shoe is slated to drop on September 12th of 2020 for $225 USD. If you're an Oregon Ducks fan who is in to shoes, these are an absolute must-cop. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.