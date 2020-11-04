Despite the election not being decided yet, several states have already made gigantic steps toward the legalization of marijuana, and at least one state has decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs in last night's vote.

One of the major takeaways from the election comes from New Jersey, which has officially legalized recreational marijuana use for adults. Voters chose to end the prohibition of recreational marijuana with 67% of them voting in favor of the legalization of weed.



New Jersey joins eleven other states that have fully legalized marijuana.

South Dakota has also voted to approve the use of medical and recreational marijuana, and Arizona has legalized recreational weed.

Oregon broke unprecedented ground last night by decriminalizing small possession amounts of hard drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. The drug initiative in Oregon will allow people arrested with small amounts of street drugs to avoid possible jail time, paying a $100 fee and entering an addiction recovery program instead.

Oregon also voted to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.



As for who has been elected President of the United States, that much has not been announced. Votes are still being counted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin. Arizona has been projected to go to Biden by several news outlets.

