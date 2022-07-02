This looks like quite the attraction. In a new viral video, a tourist gets to know an orangutan (and vice versa) at the zoo. Apparently the interaction happened at Safari World in Bangkok Thailand on June 27. The tourist, wearing an animal hat and sitting on what looks like a swing, got quite the surprise when the great ape came up behind her.

In the video, the orangutan poses for a picture with the unsuspecting woman, but not before the orange fellow grabs both of her breasts. The ape definitely seemed pleased, giving a winning grin and then giving her a peck on the cheek. The tourist, for her part, is a good sport, laughing along and smiling for the camera.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

This intimate moment was possible because caretakers at Safari World allow their orangutans to wander freely among the crowds for photo ops– and what a photo op this was. There's no word as of yet if this frisky ape has used the move caught on tape before.

There are three species of orangutans, Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli, and the apes' habitat only extends to parts of Borneo and Sumatra. They're known for their red fur, and are the most arboreal of the great apes, meaning they spend most of their time in trees. All three species are critically endangered due to poaching, deforestation, and illegal pet trading.

The animals are remarkably similar to humans, sharing 96.4% of our genes, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Their name means "man of the forest" in Malay. Check out the video of this man of the forest trying to get lucky below.

