After seven seasons, the Netflix original series Orange Is The New Black is finally coming to a close. The movie and television show platform has unveiled the trailer to the upcoming final season and we can surely expect quite the emotional roller coaster. Indeed, the two-minute trailer fully reflected that the show would be closing with a bang. Thus far, from the trailer, we find our series lead Piper as she attempts to adjust to the life outside bars. On the other hand, Taystee is dealing with a life sentence as her friendship with Candy hangs by the thread. Gloria and the rest of the kitchen staff must face the harsh realities tied to the Polycon's company newest profit stream. You can check out the trailer below for more teasers. The final season is due to arrive on Netflix soon, on July 26th.

To note, Netflix announced it would cancelling OITNB last year. "After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black," were the words shared by the series creator Jenji Kohan, who based the show on her real-life experiences.