March Madness is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan as you are immediately blessed with some of the best basketball and drama. Perhaps the best part of March Madness is when teams come out of nowhere with some upsets in the first round. Today, that is exactly what happened as Oral Roberts forced Ohio State into overtime, and eventually won by a score of 75-72. This was a massive win for Oral Roberts, who came into the game as a 15 seed, going up against a 2 seed.

In the clips below, you can see Ohio State struggling to pick up a three-point shot as the time winds down in overtime. Oral Roberts seemed to be faltering on defense, but it didn't matter as Ohio State couldn't make their wide-open shots. In the end, it was the underdog that came through with a huge victory.

Fans on Twitter were immediately amazed by the upset and understandably so. Oral Roberts is only the 9th 15-seed to win in March Madness history, and now, they have etched their names into the history books. While it is unlikely they make it extremely far, this is still a massive triumph.

If you watched this game, this was definitely a treat. Let us know what you thought of the game, in the comments below.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images