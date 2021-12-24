There are few people who would miss out on an Oprah Winfrey party if invited, but her set of rules this holiday season has caused a debate. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is running rampant across the United States and we're seeing an increasing number of entertainers share their battles with the virus. Oprah isn't taking any chances this season and uploaded a video of her loved ones arriving for her holiday get-together.

In the caption, Winfrey revealed the rules each guest must follow. "Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined," she said.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

"Stedman calls it 'The Policy' cause I'm that serious about it," Winfrey continued. "This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she'll join us once she completes the policy! Thank you to @bonfortunestyle and @anasballooncreations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone."

Online, people were divided as some praised Oprah for her stance while others expressed disappointment, arguing that she was forcing her family to choose. Check out Oprah Winfrey's post as well as a few reactions below.