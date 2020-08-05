White privilege is a topic that continues to divide as there are people who argue that it doesn't, while there are others who are adamant that it is a very real issue. Billionaire mogul Oprah Winfrey added her two cents to the conversation during a chat with NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho. According to The Hill, Oprah stated, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness."



Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

“You still have your whiteness," she continued. "That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.” Republican Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz retweeted a story about Oprah's remarks with the caption, "What utter, racist BS.”

Cruz wasn't the only person to criticize the mogul's comments. Thousands of people took to social media to say that Oprah is a perfect example of why White privilege doesn't exist. "Oprah is a billionaire, one of half a dozen African-American billionaires & 880,000-plus black millionaires in America," one user wrote. "There is no white privilege or black privilege, there is only American privilege thanks to America's color-blind free-enterprise system!" Check out a few responses below.