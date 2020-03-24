Oprah Winfrey may be among entertainment's wealthiest names, but when it comes to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she's right here with the rest of us. Given how dangerous circumstances have become, it's ultimately better to err on the side of caution.

With many practicing social distancing and self-isolation in an effort to combat the spread, some couples have been forced to be in close proximity with one another for unprecedented time periods. We've already seen Idris Elba, who tested positive for COVID-19, in close proximity with his wife Sabrina. For Oprah, who has battled with health scares in the recent past, that's hardly a viable option.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 66-year-old icon recently FaceTimed with O Magazine digital editor Arianna Davis, where she revealed the extent of her precautionary measures. In short, her longtime partner Steadman Graham has been effectively, albeit lovingly, banished to the guest house for the time being. Fear not for him, for Oprah has been vigilant in leaving food at his doorstep.

"Steadman is in the guest house," she tells Davis. "As you all know I had pneumonia late last year -- you can still hear the raspiness in my throat when I talk sometimes. I had just gotten off antibiotics last week for a bronchial infection." She also reveals that Steadman has been a little late to the party when it comes to the concept of social distancing, and recently traveled in from Chicago -- as such, Oprah made sure to redirect him to the guest house for an indefinite spell of quarantined downtime.

Confused though he may have been about the development, he ultimately came to terms with the fact he'd be flying solo for at least a fortnight."I am the exact opposite of Sabrina [Elba]," laughs Oprah. "I didn't want to tell [her] Stedman's in the guest house, but okay!"