This weekend, Oprah Winfrey was speaking on stage during her world tour when, out of nowhere, she lost her footing and took a hard fall, injuring her leg. In the direct aftermath, the former talk show host was clowned by figures such as 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, who joked that Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant's ghosts were there to trip her in front of her audience. Oprah and her best friend Gayle King have been receiving a lot of backlash for their recent moves, including documentaries denouncing Michael Jackson and King's words about Bryant's legacy. Oprah has since spoken out about her fall on stage.

"Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes," wrote Oprah Winfrey on a photo of her wearing a special ice wrap on her leg. "Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore."

When she fell on stage, Oprah was ironically speaking about balance, losing her footing because of her high heeled shoes. In an alternate reality, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg believe that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson blew major gusts of wind to embarrass her in front of her audience.

Thankfully, the television mogul is not too banged up from the fall.