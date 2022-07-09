Oprah Winfrey is known for her acting roles, hosting her own television show, owning an entire network, and writing numerous books. However, the 68-year-old is much more than just a multifaceted talent within the industry, she is also a wife, sister, and daughter. Today, she took to social media to express that her loving father has passed away at age 88.

Vernon Winfrey, born in 1933, was a barber and councilman during his lifetime which stemmed for nearly nine decades. Unfortunately, he passed away on Friday, July 8, due to illness. The media mogul shared the devastating news with her 21 million Instagram followers earlier today.

The Color Purple actress uploaded a minute-and-a-half long video of a man serenading her father with a sweet song. Accompanied by the video was a lengthy caption in which Oprah expressed the love she had for her dad.

Adriane Jaeckle/Getty Images

"Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard," her statement started, "My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak." Following the explanation of the video, Oprah recalled the last moments they had spent together.

"Yesterday with my family surrounding his bedside," she added, "I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel peace enter the room at his passing."

While she's still grieving his loss, Oprah offered some positive words at the end of her post. "That peace still abides. Thank you for your prayers and good thought," she concluded.