Oprah Winfrey is undoubtedly for the people but that doesn't mean she won't roast you if she can. The 65-year-old media mogul and philanthropist made way to Atlanta's Morehouse College where she was going to be honored by the Oprah Winfrey Scholars -- those who were previously awarded a scholarship fund since it's launch in 1989. Not only that, but she made the surprise announcement that she'd be donating an additional $13M to the school which brings her donation total to $25M.

She caught up with two freshmen students Zachariah Smith and Olufemi Yessoufou. According to ET, the two ran alongside Oprah's car and caught up with her to squeeze in a convo and a selfie. Oprah, clearly in a playful mood, ended up poking fun at Olufemi Yessoufou. "Hey Oprah," he says in the video before Oprah responds, "Hey, that's me." After spotting a crack in his phone, she joked, "That's me in your cracked phone."

“She showed us that she’s one of us,” he explained to BuzzFeed. “That’s a joke me or one of my brothers would have made to each other."

Oprah didn't just crack on him, she later gifted him a new phone. Yessoufou explained that someone from Oprah's team ended up reaching out to him via DM telling him that she wanted to get him a new phone because of the crack.