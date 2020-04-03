Oprah Winfrey and her life partner, Stedman Graham, have finally reunited, after spending 14 days apart while he self-isolated in the guest house. Although Stedman was not diagnosed with coronavirus, Oprah wasn't taking any chances when her longtime boyfriend got back from travelling in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic a few weeks ago. She insisted that they spend 14 days apart in self-isolation to lower the risk of him potentially spreading the virus, and now, their two weeks apart are finally up. Oprah shared a clip of their long-awaited reunion on Instagram, which shows two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls cheering the couple on as they share a long embrace.

"After 14 days of quarantining separately, @oprah & @stedmangraham have finally reunited—with a welcome song from former OWLAG students @thando_d and Sade!" read the caption of the post. "We wonder what Lady O made for dinner for her man’s return [?] Remember to keep staying safer at home y’all!" One of the girls proceeds to ask, "How do you feel, Uncle Stedman?” to which he replies, “Free, free at last.” Oprah goes on to joke, "I bet you appreciate us more now.” The two head off to their first dinner together in two weeks, looking happy as clams to be back together.

Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Oprah explained her decision to send Stedman packing for the guest house during a conversation with the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine over Instagram live last week. “He’d been on planes, so Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is...you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!” she said. “And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn’t mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!’" She went on to add that she had in fact been delivering meals to his doorstep during the quarantine, and that he was “happy to keep [her] safe.”

