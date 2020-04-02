It took her some time but Oprah Winfrey has finally voiced her opinion of the new song by Lil Yachty, DaBaby, and Drake titled after her.

Several weeks ago, Lil Yachty and DaBaby released the music video for their new collaboration "Oprah's Bank Account," bringing Drake along for the ride as a featured guest. The flick was hilarious, spanning almost ten-minutes-long and showing all three artists goofing around in an Oprah parody show. Lil Yachty assumed the role of "Boprah," interviewing his guests and getting them to open up about everything.

Up until this point, Oprah had not publicly commented on the song's release, but now she is stating that she is a big fan of the concept.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it," said Oprah excitedly to the Associated Press. "I haven’t seen the video but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!"

Little does she know, Drake is only a featured artist on the song. The track is actually credited to Lil Yachty and DaBaby and is expected to appear on the upcoming Lil Boat 3 project.

Are you surprised that Oprah actually likes the song? Do you think she's even heard it?

